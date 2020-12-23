IndustryNEW DELHI 23 December 2020 10:35 IST
Comments
Cairn Energy wins investment treaty arbitration against India over tax dispute: sources
Updated: 23 December 2020 10:39 IST
The British oil explorer in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department
Cairn Energy has wonan international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputesin the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.
The Indian government did not immediately respond to arequest for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached.
Read more...