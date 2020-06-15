Cafe Coffee Day introduces tech-enabled, contactless experience

Café Coffee Day (CCD), India’s biggest café chain has reopened 60% of its cafes across the country and has introduced a tech-enabled contactless experience to engage with customers. The cafe chain has launched a new web-based platform, CCDOnline.in for all orders and delivery.

The newly-launched CCDOnline.in is an ordering platform that uses big data intelligence to understand the need of the customer and optimise a personalised experience for them. Using this platform, customers can place orders for dine-in and takeaways, for now. In the near future, they would be able to place home delivery orders as well. The menu is available online. Special offers have also been included on the platform. Customers can scan a QR code to or enter a unique table code to access this menu and place their orders.

Speaking of the latest technology in operations, Vinay A. Bhopatkar, CEO, Cafe Coffee Day, said, “The new normal in functioning will have to be backed by technology that is safe and contactless for customers. We created a platform that can be intelligent, advanced, personalised, and most importantly, be safe. At CCD, we believe that people should continue to have a great time at our cafes and that’s where CCDOnline.in will play a vital role in making this entire journey fun and convenient for our customers.”

Talking about the re-opening strategy, he further added, “We are restarting our store operations in a phased manner with the highest standard of hygiene, safety and social distancing measures. We are strictly following the policies as per government guidelines to reassure our customers. In addition, we have also trained our staff members and partners to follow safety instructions such as regular use of sanitisers, gloves and masks by the staff at the cafes and even at the backend. We are optimistic that with new standards in place backed by contactless and technologically-advanced ordering method, we will see more people returning to CCD."

The cafe chain has also started subscription-based offers for their two most popular categories — cappuccinos and frappes. The subscribers will get access to personalised offers and can also leverage on a personalised menu, in the coming days.

As part of their initiative to promote contactless experience, they have been urging customers to opt for ‘Contactless orders and payments’ at the cafes through their mobile app.