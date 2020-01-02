Industry

Cable TV operators shares fall; Sun TV drops 6% after TRAI’s new tariff framework

A view of Sun TV headquarters at MRC Nagar, Chennai.

A view of Sun TV headquarters at MRC Nagar, Chennai.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

TRAI on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework.

Shares of broadcasting and cable TV operators fell up to 6% on Thursday after TRAI made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services under which cable TV users will be able to access more channels at lower subscription price.

Sun TV Network dropped 6.37%, Den Networks dipped 3.90%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 2.99% and Dish TV India was down 0.85% on the BSE.

However, later Dish TV recovered its early losses and was trading with marginal gains.

In a bid to protect consumer interests, TRAI on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services.

Significantly, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) capped the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels at ₹160.

The new rules are part of the changes the regulator has made to its 2017 tariff order for broadcasting and cable TV services. They will be effective from March 1.

