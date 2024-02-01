ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet clears marketing margin for supply of domestic gas to urea plants

February 01, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The approval will incentivise manufacturers to increase investment in this sector

PTI

A worker moves bags of urea fertiliser at a manufacturing plant. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Cabinet on February 1 approved determination of marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to fertiliser (urea) units for the period from May 1, 2009 to November 17, 2015. "This approval is a structural reform," Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a release.

The marketing margin is charged by gas marketing companies from consumers over and above the cost of gas for taking on the additional risk and cost associated with marketing of gas. The Government had previously determined marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to urea and LPG producers in 2015.

"The approval will provide additional capital to the various fertiliser (urea) units for the component of marketing margins paid by them on domestic gas procured during May 1, 2009 to November 17, 2015, based on rates already being paid from November 18, 2015 onwards," the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the Government's vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, the approval will incentivise manufacturers to increase investment. The increased investment will lead to self-sufficiency in fertilisers, and provide an element of certainty for future investments in gas infrastructure sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US