GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet clears marketing margin for supply of domestic gas to urea plants

The approval will incentivise manufacturers to increase investment in this sector

February 01, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A worker moves bags of urea fertiliser at a manufacturing plant. File

A worker moves bags of urea fertiliser at a manufacturing plant. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Cabinet on February 1 approved determination of marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to fertiliser (urea) units for the period from May 1, 2009 to November 17, 2015. "This approval is a structural reform," Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a release.

The marketing margin is charged by gas marketing companies from consumers over and above the cost of gas for taking on the additional risk and cost associated with marketing of gas. The Government had previously determined marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to urea and LPG producers in 2015.

"The approval will provide additional capital to the various fertiliser (urea) units for the component of marketing margins paid by them on domestic gas procured during May 1, 2009 to November 17, 2015, based on rates already being paid from November 18, 2015 onwards," the release said.

In line with the Government's vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, the approval will incentivise manufacturers to increase investment. The increased investment will lead to self-sufficiency in fertilisers, and provide an element of certainty for future investments in gas infrastructure sector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.