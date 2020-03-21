Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth ₹40,995 crore for electronics manufacturing firms

The Union Cabinet has approved production-linked incentives worth ₹40,995 crore for electronics manufacturing companies.

Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the government will dole out incentives to boost manufacturing of electronics products. “Two long-term policy decisions have been taken to make India a hub of electronics manufacturing in new directions and medical electronics. Cabinet has approved production linked-incentive for electronics companies. We will give ₹40,995 crore in the coming five years for production linked-incentive,” he said.

Incentives will be linked to incremental sales and capital investment of the companies, he added. “...because of these schemes, we hope to generate manufacturing revenue potential of ₹10 lakh crore by 2025,” Mr. Prasad said. The Minister said an incentive of 25% will be given on capital investment under the scheme. In a statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the scheme was aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and attracting large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units.

“The scheme shall extend an incentive of 4% to 6% on incremental sales over base year of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments, to eligible companies, for a period of five years subsequent to the base year as defined. Due to this the domestic value addition for mobile phones is expected to rise to 35-40% by 2025 from the current level of 2-25%,” it said.

The statement further said the scheme has potential to generate employment opportunities to about 8 lakh people, through both direct and indirect means. The value of electronics produced in India, it said, has reached ₹4,58,006 crore in 2018-19 from ₹1,90,366 crore (USD in 2014-15 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25%).

India’s share in global electronics manufacturing has grown almost 2.5 times in 6 years i.e. from around 1.3% in 2012 to 3% in 2018. The country’s export of electronic goods also increased substantially from ₹41,220 crore in 2017-18 to ₹61,908 crore in 2018-19.

“As per industry estimates, electronics manufacturing has generated employment for over 20 lakh persons across the country,” it said.