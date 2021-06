Cabinet approves ₹19,041 crore viability gap funding for BharatNet in 16 States

Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, briefing the media at National Media Centre New Delhi on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

New Delhi

30 June 2021 17:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15, 2020 that around 6 lakh villages in the country will be connected with broadband in 1,000 days

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved public-private partnership mode for the rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages in 16 States with viability gap funding of ₹19,041 crore, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He said the total expense will be ₹29,430 crore to cover around 3,60,000 villages in the 16 states, which includes ₹19,041 crore to be spent by the government for the viability gap funding.

Mr Prasad said the decision to involve private players was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15, 2020 that around 6 lakh villages in the country will be connected with broadband in 1,000 days.

Advertising

Advertising

He said till date, 1.56 lakh out of the 2.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with broadband.