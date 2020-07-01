BSNL voids 4G tender over Chinese gear

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.’s (BSNL) tender for 4G upgrade has been cancelled after the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked the state-run firm not to use Chinese telecom gear, according to a source.

The source, privy to the development, said a new tender will be floated that will have emphasis on preference to Make-in-India.

BSNL Chairman could not be reached for comments. The source said the government had told BSNL not to use Chinese equipment in 4G upgrade, and that implementation of the direction meant the firm had to issue a new tender.