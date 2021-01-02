Industry

BSNL to test local gear prior to 4G bid

BSNL will test the quality of Indian telecom equipment before letting indigenous manufacturers participate in the 4G tender to be floated by it, according to a notice by the company. File
PTI NEW DELHI 02 January 2021 21:43 IST
Updated: 02 January 2021 21:44 IST

BSNL will test the quality of Indian telecom equipment before letting indigenous manufacturers participate in the 4G tender to be floated by it, according to a notice by the company.

BSNL had floated a 4G tender worth ₹9,300 crore for procurement of telecom equipment in March but it was cancelled later due to multiple reasons, including an allegation from Indian companies that the state-run firm’s project does not comply with preferential market access norms and was inclined towards foreign companies.

BSNL now plans to float a tender for procuring equipment for 57,000 sites but details will be shared in the tender document.

