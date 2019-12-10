British Airways to use 3D printers to create aircraft cabin parts

British Airways is exploring the possibility of using 3D printers to create to begin with non essential aircraft cabin parts and later other parts in the future.

These printers would be located at airports around the world to reduce delays for customers and emissions caused by transporting items, British Airways said in a statement.

The airline’s innovators predict that non-essential cabin parts will be first on the list to be generated, including pieces of tray tables, entertainment systems and toilets.

“While these components do not impact the safe operation of the flight, they can reduce the number of seats or toilets available for customers and cause delays as engineers wait for the parts to be flown to wherever the aircraft is,” the statement added.

Ricardo Vidal, head of innovation, British Airways, said this area of technology has never been more important to ensure sustainability and a seamless travel experience.

“We work with start-ups and innovation partners from around the world to explore and implement the very latest technologies, from artificial intelligence to speed up turnaround times to biometrics, helping us to deliver a seamless airport experience for customers,” he said.

“3D printing is yet another advancement that will keep us at the forefront of airline innovation,” he added.

3D printing has been viewed as an essential step towards the sustainable future of aviation, as the printers can produce parts that, while as strong and durable as traditional components, weigh up to 55%.

It is estimated that every kilogram removed saves up to 25 tons of CO2 emissions during the lifespan of an aircraft. The idea to use 3D printing follows the airline’s BA2119: Flight of the Future programme in celebration of it’s centenary.

It’s research into the future of the customer experience suggested that within the next decade, biological scanners gathering travellers’ physiological and nutritional needs could suggest food and drink to meet individual requirements and print these on board the aircraft.

In addition, the research predicts that jet lag could become be a thing of the past, with 3D printers producing personalised health supplements for passengers.

British Airways’ top ten predictions for how 3D printing could be used by airline’s in the future are Cutlery; Products for amenity kits, such as toothbrushes or combs; Tray tables; Aircraft windows; Inflight entertainment screens; Seats; Baggage containers; Circuit boards for electrical components; Flight deck switches and Aircraft shells.