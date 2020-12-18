Brazil’s Marcopolo to exit bus body making JV with Tatas

Brazil’s Marcopolo S.A., one of the world’s largest bus and coach manufacturers, has agreed to sell its 49% shareholding in Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd. (TMML) to joint venture partner Tata Motors Ltd. for ₹99.96 crore in cash.
“After a successful venture in India, and as a consequence of its refreshed business strategy, Marcopolo S.A. has decided to exit from the JV and offered to sell its 49% shareholding in the JV to the company,” Tata Motors said in a statement.
Post the purchase, TMML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors and all technologies pertaining to existing bus body products will continue to vest with TMML.
As part of the transition, Marcopolo will continue to license the ‘Marcopolo’ trademarks to TMML for a minimum of three years with a non-compete provision in India for a corresponding period, Tata Motors said.
“The transaction will not result in any impact on TMML’s operations or the continued sales and service of Tata Motors’ customers. The company, Marcopolo S.A. and TMML intend to maintain an open channel for future collaboration opportunities around bus body designs and technical consulting services,” it added.
TMML’s plants in Dharwad and Lucknow build bus bodies on chassis supplied by Tata Motors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath