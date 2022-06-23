Brakes India rolls out green castings for Volvo
Brakes India has developed and rolled out green castings for Volvo India that will be used for the Swedish automotive major’s engines globally. “Initially, we will develop green castings for Volvo that will go into engines for commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles and later for others,” said Sriram Viji, MD, Brakes India.
“We will churn out more than 1,80,000 tonnes of iron castings annually using environment-friendly manufacturing processes,,” he said
The green castings from India will include bearing caps and bearing housing for Volvo engines, said Brakes India officials. Commercial production of these castings at Brakes India Naidupeta facility would start from this month. Brakes India would utilise scrap, alloys and raw materials, which are 100% radio-active element free. This is the first step. When fully adopted, the reduction in CO2 per year due to green castings would amount to 0.86 million tonnes for Volvo and 210 million tonnes for the industry, said Volvo. Asserting that this was an era of collaboration, Kamal Bali, MD Volvo Group India said this joint effort between Volvo and Brakes India would show what collaborations can do. Going forward, more companies would get into collaborations, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.