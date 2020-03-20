BPM industry focussing on staff safety

The business process management (BPM) sector is facing a unique predicament: how does a BPM player ensure business continuity when the entire globe is simultaneously hit by COVID-19.

“It is unprecedented. [The virus is] clearly getting governments across the globe to think differently,” said Keshav Murugesh, chairman, Nasscom.

However, he said, the industry has been working to ensure safety of staff. “In WNS, we have rationalised work-from-home across locations,” said Mr. Murugesh, who is also group CEO at WNS. To ensure data security, employees are being given ‘remodelled, cybersafe, secure’ desktops to work at home.