Industry

BPM industry focussing on staff safety

The business process management (BPM) sector is facing a unique predicament: how does a BPM player ensure business continuity when the entire globe is simultaneously hit by COVID-19.

“It is unprecedented. [The virus is] clearly getting governments across the globe to think differently,” said Keshav Murugesh, chairman, Nasscom.

However, he said, the industry has been working to ensure safety of staff. “In WNS, we have rationalised work-from-home across locations,” said Mr. Murugesh, who is also group CEO at WNS. To ensure data security, employees are being given ‘remodelled, cybersafe, secure’ desktops to work at home.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 11:49:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/bpm-industry-focuses-on-employee-safety-client-handholding-nasscom/article31121877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY