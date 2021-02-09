Industry

BPCL Q3 PAT surges 120% to ₹2,778 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), which is set for disinvestment, reported standalone net profit surged 120.3% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 to ₹2,777.6 crore as compared to ₹1,260.6 crore in the year-earlier period.

Standalone revenue from operations rose 1.4% to ₹86,580 crore from ₹85,368 crore in the year earlier.

Domestic sales of petroleum products increased to 11.10 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 11.02 MMT in the same period last year.

“The quarter has been the strongest in terms of registered PBT and PAT in this fiscal year,” said N. Vijayagopal, director, Finance.

“We are back to pre-Covid levels as we recorded the best performance in high speed diesel and motor spirit in market sales among peers,” he added.

