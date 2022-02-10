Bosch Global Software Technologies expands to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

10 February 2022

Bosch plans to hire upto 3,000 professionals for the Hyderabad centre by 2025

Global technology and software services provider Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) is setting up a technology and innovation R&D centre in Hyderabad.

Spread over two facilities in Hi-tech City, the preferred destination in Hyderabad for technology and new generation firms, the centre will augment the company’s focus on automotive engineering and digital enterprise.

The company plans to hire upto 3,000 professionals for the Hyderabad centre by 2025. It will also be looking for fresh talent from universities and colleges in the areas of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Mechatronics Engineering, and Instrumentation.

The announcement, which sources said is a soft launch of the facility, comes amid BGSW plans to expand footprint in India, to Hyderabad, in 2022. Headquartered in Bengaluru and having operations in Coimbatore too, BGSW is the largest software and technology centre for Bosch outside Germany. With a delivery and sales network across several global locations, including India, Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany and Middle East, it is a global hub for software catering to customers and partners across geographies and industries, the company said in a release on February 10.

On February 8, the Bosch leadership and Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao had a virtual meeting, following which the latter had tweeted. “Bosch in Hyderabad! German MNC and a world leader in mobility, industrial engineering and home appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence.”

Bosch said it aims to leverage Hyderabad’s thriving software ecosystem to access world-class talent, build expertise and centres of excellence in new emerging technologies and harness local leadership to strengthen its global delivery network.

“Our new Hyderabad centre will have CoEs working on the application of electronics and computation to solve domain problems such as autonomous driving, vehicle computing, gateways, V2X [vehicle-to-anything] connectivity, electrification, safety. There are similar opportunities in other domains like healthcare, energy and more,” CEO, President and MD Dattatri Salagame said.

Vice-President, Centre Head, Hyderabad Kiran Sundara Raman said, “Our focus in Hyderabad is to build and deliver global programmes in new-age automotive and digital technologies, including classical Powertrain, Active and Passive safety, e-Mobility, and cross-domain computing solutions. We would like to leverage the talent market and build a global talent pool in technologies such as Cloud, AIoT/ML, Cyber and embedded security.”