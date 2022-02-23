Bosch acquires 26% stake in Autozilla to ease auto spares procurement in India

Autozilla’s eCommerce platform will be integrated with Bosch’s digital platforms to enable a smooth ordering of spare parts from workshops to distributors

Autozilla’s eCommerce platform will be integrated with Bosch’s digital platforms to enable a smooth ordering of spare parts from workshops to distributors

Bosch, a technology and services provider in the mobility ecosystem, has acquired a 26% stake in Autozilla Solutions to streamline and expand digital B2B marketplace for independent aftermarket (IAM) services in India.

Telangana-based Autozilla is a B2B eCommerce marketplace platform for auto spares, consumables, tools, garage equipment and accessories.

Under this engagement, Bosch would integrate Autozilla’s eCommerce platform with its digital platforms to improve the quality of catalogue search, streamline the ordering of spare parts from workshops to distributors and address availability of spares with shorter lead times, said Bosch in a statement on Wednesday.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group in India said, “Bosch is actively shaping the change of the online markets in India. We assume that there will be stable growth in the B2B sector. We are collaborating with the Indian B2B E-Marketplace Autozilla and intend to develop this market potential together.”

Today, independent garages (IGs) in the country procure spare parts primarily offline – either they place orders on the phone or visit sellers in-person to pick up the parts. The entire process of spares procurement starting with identification of the right part, estimation, availability, and delivery is highly error-prone, non-transparent, iterative, and inefficient, according to Bosch.

Autozilla’s platform used artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enable efficient spares discovery, establish availability and pricing, and matching of IGs with sellers to ensure timely procurement of the right part at the right price added Bosch.