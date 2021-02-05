Industry

BookMyShow enters video streaming

Ticket booking platform BookMyShow has announced its entry into on-demand video streaming with BookMyShow Stream offering 600 movie titles and 72,000 hours of content.

“With BookMyShow Stream, the largest made-in-India transaction video-on-demand platform yet, we are moving a step towards nurturing India’s movie consumption habit by providing users the best of global cinema right to their personal screens,” said Ashish Saksena, COO — Cinemas, BookMyShow.

