Bonfiglioli India to invest ₹100 crore in Pune high-tech assembly unit

December 09, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., is setting up a 42,500 sq. m., high-tech assembly facility in Pune at an investment of ₹100 crore.

The new facility is scheduled to commence operations by November 23, it said in a statement.

The company already has a 7,500 sq. m., assembly facility in Pune. For the new unit, it plans to expand its team size, hiring more skilled staff and technicians.

The company has been operating in India since 1999 and has two production facilities in Chennai and one in Pune. It supplies a range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes, and inverters that find applications in areas such as industrial automation, mobile machinery, and power generation.

Currently, Bonfiglioli has a production capacity exceeding 3,50,000 units of gearboxes and gearmotors. It posted a turnover of ₹1,428 crore for FY22 against ₹1,120 crore a year earlier.

“The new facility will help us introduce a wide range of products to 20-odd verticals including food, packaging, cement, steel, pharmaceutical, textile, material handling, sugar, power generation, paper and water treatment sectors,” said Kennady V. Kaippally, country manager, Bonfiglioli India.