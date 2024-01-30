ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing withdraws bid for safety exemption for Boeing 737 MAX 7

January 30, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - WASHINGTON

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, said last week she opposed Boeing's exemption request that would "prematurely allow the 737 MAX 7 to enter commercial service"

Reuters

File picture of a Boeing 737 MAX 7 | Photo Credit: AP

Boeing confirmed late on Monday it is withdrawing a request it made to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last year seeking an exemption from a safety standard for its 737 MAX 7 that is awaiting certification.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, said last week she opposed Boeing's exemption request that would "prematurely allow the 737 MAX 7 to enter commercial service."

She noted the exemption Boeing had sought "involves an anti-ice system that can overheat and cause the engine nacelle to break apart and fall off. This could generate fuselage-penetrating debris, which could endanger passengers in window seats behind the wing."

Boeing said late on Monday "while we are confident that the proposed time-limited exemption for that system follows established FAA processes to ensure safe operation, we will instead incorporate an engineering solution that will be completed during the certification process."

