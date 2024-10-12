ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and delay first 777X delivery as strike hits finances

Published - October 12, 2024 03:10 am IST

Reuters

Boeing employees build 777 aircrafts under production at the Everett Production Facility on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington. | Photo Credit: AFP

Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, delay the first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and expects substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Mr. Ortberg said in a message to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 U.S. West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets.

