Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and delay first 777X delivery as strike hits finances

Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, delay the first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and expects substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Mr. Ortberg said in a message to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 U.S. West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.