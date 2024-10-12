GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and delay first 777X delivery as strike hits finances

Published - October 12, 2024 03:10 am IST

Reuters
Boeing employees build 777 aircrafts under production at the Everett Production Facility on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington.

Boeing employees build 777 aircrafts under production at the Everett Production Facility on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington. | Photo Credit: AFP

Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, delay the first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and expects substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Mr. Ortberg said in a message to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 U.S. West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:10 am IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / job layoffs

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.