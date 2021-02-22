No impact on Air India as Boeing asks airlines to ground its 777s

Boeing has asked all airlines to ground their Boeing 777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until U.S. Federal Aviation Administration gives further orders. The FAA had on Saturday issued orders for grounding of such planes following an engine failure of an United Airlines aircraft.

“Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328. While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol,” Boeing said in a statement.

“Boeing supports the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney,” it added.

Air India is the only carrier which has Boeing 777s in its fleet. But none of such planes have P&W 4000-112 engines. Thus there would be no impact on the airlines.

Jet Airways had a Boeing 777 fleet, which has been grounded since its closure.