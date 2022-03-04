BMW rolls out 100,000th car from its Chennai Plant

BMW logo is seen during an Auto Show. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

March 04, 2022 17:16 IST

German luxury carmaker BMW Group on Friday announced the roll out of 1,00,000th car produced at its Chennai Plant. A BMW Individual 740Li M sport edition has received this special badge.

“This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world," Thomas Dose, MD, said in a statement.

Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50% and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem," he said.

The Chennai plant, which is stepping into the 15th anniversary this year, currently produce 13 models. The BMW Group India employs over 650.