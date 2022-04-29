BIS to implement second phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold from June 1

After successful implementation of the mandatory hallmarking by Bureau of Indian Standards in 256 districts of the country with effect from June 23, 2021, wherein more than 3 lakh gold articles have been hallmarked with HUID every day, BIS will begin the second phase of mandatory hallmarking from June 1, 2022.

This was notified by the government through Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2022, dated April 4, 2022, as per a BIS release, issued here on Friday.

The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover additional three caratages of gold jewellery/artefacts such as 20,23 and 24 carats as mentioned in the Indian Standard IS 1417.

The list of districts is available on the BIS website, www.bis.gov.in

BIS has made a provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their un-hallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHC).

The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer.

The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery lying with them.

The charges for testing of gold jewellery up to four articles is Rs 200. For five or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article.

The detailed guidelines on testing of gold jewellery of consumer and the list of recognized Assaying and Hallmarking centres can be accessed through the BIS website.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from play store.