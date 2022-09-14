Industry

Billionaire Venture Capital, DBS Bank form JV to help start-ups

Arun Rajiah, CEO, Billionaire Venture Capital, Charan Kumar, Regional Segment Head – South India, DBS Bank, and Dr. Subhash Sukumar, Board Member, BVI.

Arun Rajiah, CEO, Billionaire Venture Capital, Charan Kumar, Regional Segment Head – South India, DBS Bank, and Dr. Subhash Sukumar, Board Member, BVI.

Billionaire Venture Incubation (BVI) has tied up with DBS Bank to facilitate investment in start-ups in the form of equity. The newly formed joint venture will earmark about $200 million in collaboration with DBS Bank to extend capital for about 150 start-ups in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra and later to northern parts of the country, Subhash Sukumar, Board Member, BVI, said in a statement.

The JV has identified 16 verticals and will immediately focus on fintech, edutech and other critical areas. It would extend capital and also provide technology and education related to the business of new entrants, said Charan Kumar, Regional Segment Head, South India, DBS Bank.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
business (general)
economy (general)
financial markets
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 9:27:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/billionaire-venture-capital-dbs-bank-form-jv-to-help-start-ups/article65890117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY