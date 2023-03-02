Bill Gates curious about Greenko’s solar project in Kurnool

March 02, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam, the State of Andhra Pradesh and its green projects are on Bill Gates’ radar.

Microsoft Corporation co-founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates took special interest to learn about the green initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, especially the green energy pumped storage project that was executed Greenko Group in Kurnool. At the ongoing G20 summit venue in New Delhi, Mr. Gates took a brief from Greenko Founder, CEO and managing director Anil Chalamalasetty.

Greenko is setting up a first of its kind integrated renewable energy storage project (IRESP) in Kurnool. The 5,230 MW project, with an estimated investment of $3 billion, comprises of a pumped storage (10,800 MW of daily storage), solar (3000 MW) and wind (550 MW). The project is set to be completed by 2024.

Mr. Gates toured around the miniature models of the project displayed in glass enclosures at the G20 summit and sought details about the project. He was briefed about the project along with the innovative green products that Greenko is working on.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Chalamalasetty said, “He [Mr. Gates] was surprised that we were able to do it in India at such a scale, outcome, and the products are meant for export to the outside world. And he is fascinated about the Indian innovations in general across different sectors.” Greenko is developing a bunch of products in the domain of intelligent energy cloud system, besides integrating the pumped storage system with Central Transmission Utility (CTU), he added.

In the pumped hydro storage projects (PHPs), such as the one in Kurnool, water is pumped from a lower elevation reservoir to a higher elevation using solar power and released from higher elevation to generate power, mostly to meet peak demand during nights.

Greenko is planning to come up with several of PHPs across the country to meet the energy demand. Going forward, Greenko is working on bigger plans to make green products for export. “We will be manufacturing Green Hydrogen and other derivatives such as ammonia and other high energy chemicals for the purpose of export,” Mr. Chalamalasetty said.

Greenko is also working on digitalisation to enable any renewable energy generator to store the energy and draw whenever required.

