Bids invited for Pawan Hans stake

The Centre on Friday invited bids from private companies, including foreign ones, to buy out its entire 51% stake along with management control in helicopter service operator Pawan Hans Ltd.
The miniratna PSU is under the administrative control of the Civil Aviation Ministry, and the remaining 49% stake is held by oil behemoth ONGC.
In a “global invitation for expression of interest”, the government asked private players to submit the bids by December 8.
“The government proposes to disinvest its entire equity shareholding of 51% in Pawan Hans Ltd. by way of strategic disinvestment to investors, along with transfer of management control,” it said, while inviting bids.
