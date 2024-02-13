ADVERTISEMENT

BHEL reports ₹149 crore net loss in Q3

February 13, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of ₹42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to ₹5,599.63 crore from ₹5,353.94 crore a year ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Its expenses increased to ₹5,816.87 crore from ₹5,320.84 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing a wide range of products and services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US