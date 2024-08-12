BHEL gets 1,600 MW thermal power project from Damodar Valley Corporation

State-owned BHEL on Monday (August 12) said it has secured a 1,600 MW project from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

The coal-based unit will be set up in the Koderma district of Jharkhand on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis, BHEL said in a statement.

The 2x800 MW Koderma Supercritical Thermal Power Project (STPP) has been awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), it said.

This is the first such project in terms of capacity for DVC, and will be set up adjacent to its existing 2x500 MW units set up by BHEL earlier, the statement said.

BHEL further said that it has a long-standing partnership with DVC and has installed over 80 per cent of the coal-based power stations of the utility in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The new project from DVC includes supply, erection and commissioning, along with civil works. The key equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL’s manufacturing units.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India.

