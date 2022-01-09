Industry

Bharti to skip option on AGR interest dues

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues to equity, under the reforms package, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday.

Bharti Airtel said it has informed the Telecom Department about its decision.

“We wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity,” Bharti Airtel said in a filing with the BSE.


