Industry

Bharti to buy 5.2% in solar firm Avaada

Bharti Airtel on Friday said it will acquire 5.2% stake in solar power firm Avaada MHBuldhana for ₹4.55 crore in an all-cash deal.

Avaada MHBuldhana Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Avaada Energy Private Limited (AEPL)., is developing a captive generating solar power plant in Maharashtra which will become operational by March 2021.

AEPL has developed a portfolio of over 1 gigawatt solar and wind projects across the country and the first independent power producer to cross 1 GW installed capacity milestone in India, according to a filing by Bharti Airtel.

The deal is expected to close by March 31, 2021.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 10:54:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/bharti-to-buy-52-in-solar-firm-avaada/article33151084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY