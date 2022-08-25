Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for ₹12,895 crore

The acquisition is to be completed over a period of 90 days

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 08:49 IST

“Singtel and its affiliates have entered into an agreement to transfer approximately 3.33% shares to BTL for an aggregate amount of approximately 2.25 billion Singapore dollars, leaving direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel at around 10% and 6% respectively,” Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy a 3.33% stake from Singtel for 2.25 billion Singapore dollars or about ₹12,895 crore in 90 days, the telecom operator said on Thursday.

Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal's family and Singtel own Bharti Telecom (BTL).

"Singtel and its affiliates have entered into an agreement to transfer approximately 3.33% shares to BTL for an aggregate amount of approximately 2.25 billion Singapore dollars, leaving direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel at around 10% and 6% respectively," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The acquisition is to be completed over a period of 90 days.

"Bharti and Singtel have agreed to work towards equalising their stake in Airtel over a period of time," the filing said.

