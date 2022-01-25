Bharti said to mull roping in a ‘strategic investor’

Board to decide on preferential issue

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is looking to onboard a strategic investor through allocation of preferential equity shares, which is scheduled to be discussed at its board meeting on January 28, according to sources.

A source, who did not wish to be named, said the primary goal of the preferential share allocation is not influenced by any sort of liability pressure but is inclined towards onboarding a strategic partner aligned with the long-term business objectives of the company.

Jefferies Equity Research, in a report, said Bharti Airtel’s announcement to consider an equity issuance on preferential basis had come as a surprise as there was no immediate need for capital, in its view.

“An issuance to usher in a strategic investor that boosts its enterprise/digital offerings will be seen positively; however, any large acquisitions will be viewed negatively,” Jefferies noted.

Bharti has notified the exchanges that its board will on January 28 consider issuance of equity capital through a preferential issue.