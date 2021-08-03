Bharti Q1 revenue climbs 15% as data, subscriber additions buoy

Bengaluru:

Telco adds 46.1 million 4G customers, ARPU rises to ₹146.

Telecom services major Bharti Airtel Ltd. posted a 15% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher data usage during COVID-19 restrictions and by subscriber additions.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹268.54 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with ₹232.90 billion a year earlier.

Adds 4G users

Bharti said the number of 4G customers increased by 46.1 million from a year earlier, reaching 184.4 million users.

The telecom industry, now dominated by Reliance Jio and with some major players like Bharti battling a court case over dues owed to the government, has benefitted from increased data usage during the COVID-19 pandemic due to remote-working trends.

Bharti’s quarterly mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies, increased to ₹146, from ₹138 a year earlier. In the previous quarter, ARPU was ₹145.

Turns a profit

Net profit came in at ₹2.84 billion, compared with a loss of ₹159.33 billion in the year- earlier quarter, when it accounted for exceptional charges of ₹117.46 billion including provisions for licence fee and spectrum usage charges.