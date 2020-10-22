Industry

Bharti Infratel Q2 net profit declines 24%

Telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infratel on Thursday posted a 24% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹733 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, from a year earlier.

Revenue inched up 2% to ₹3,695 crore.

Chairman Akhil Gupta said that the National Company Law Tribunal had accorded approval to the merger of Indus and Bharti Infratel.

“The filing with the Registrar of Companies after the final closing based on agreed closing adjustments is likely to be done within 30 days,” Mr. Gupta added.

