Bharti Infratel puts off merger with Indus Towers

NEW DELHI

24 February 2020 22:39 IST

Delay to affect Vodafone Idea

Bharti Infratel on Monday further extended the deadline for its merger with Indus Towers by two months to April 24.

The final call will be taken after assessing the impact of the ‘current crisis’ in the telecom sector on various stakeholders, it said.

“The Board of Directors of the Company met earlier today and took note of the FDI approval for merger of Indus Towers Limited with Bharti Infratel Limited received late evening on February 21, 2020,” the company said in a communique to bourses.

Since the other actions/conditions for the scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the extended long stop date i.e. February 24, 2020, the Board of Directors had further extended it till April 24, 2020, Bharti Infratel said.

“The final decision to implement the scheme will be taken by the board keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, including the assessment of the current crisis facing the telecom industry and the extent of its impact on the company’s major customers,” it added.

The delay in completion of the deal, would come as a blow to Vodafone Idea, which has to cough up ₹53,000 crore in statutory dues to the government and was eyeing about ₹5,500 crore from stake sale in Indus Towers. Vodafone Idea has a little over 11% in Indus Towers.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid ₹3,500 crore towards statutory dues, and any monetisation exercise would allow it to get closer to at least the principle AGR amount, it owes to the government.

