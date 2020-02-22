Bharti Infratel board to meet on Feb. 24

NEW DELHI

Bharti Infratel on Saturday said its board will meet on February 24 to chart out the future course of action following the Telecom Department’s approval for its merger with Indus Towers.

The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers will create a pan-India tower company with over 1.63 lakh towers, operating across all 22 telecom service areas.

The combined entity will be the largest tower company in the world outside of China.

It added that the board of directors of the company will meet on February 24, 2020 to “take stock and decide the future course of action.”