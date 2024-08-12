ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Enterprises to buy Drahi's 24.5% stake in Britain's BT

Published - August 12, 2024 12:14 pm IST - LONDON

Drahi first bought into BT in 2021 but his wider group is now struggling with high debt levels

Reuters

Photo: X/@BTGroup

Bharti Enterprises said it would acquire a 24.5% stake in BT Group, buying out the British company's top shareholder, Altice UK, the vehicle of Telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti said in a statement on Monday (August 11, 2024) that it had no intention of making an offer to acquire the whole of BT, the former state monopoly which is Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company.

Drahi first bought into BT in 2021 but his wider group is now struggling with high debt levels.

The company said it would acquire an initial 9.99% stake before seeking to acquire the remaining 14.51% following regulatory approvals, including voluntarily applying for clearance under the UK National Security and Investment Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This investment demonstrates the confidence we have in BT and in the UK," Bharti Enterprises Chair Sunil Bharti Mittal said in the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US