Bharti calls up competitors on net service

Bharti Airtel on Monday reached out to all its competitors — Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, BSNL and MTNL— to implement measures, including intra-circle roaming agreements, to ensure uninterrupted services amid increase in pressure on telecom networks following social distancing measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“In line with the standard operating procedure (SOP-17) for telecommunication services for responding to disasters...we would like to put in place a protocol amongst the TSPs (telecom service providers) for the implementation of various measures, including intra-circle roaming,” Bharti Airtel wrote in its letters to its competitors.

The company said, “This will be particularly relevant where a site is shut or where the telecom service provider is not able to manage the up time, so that we can collectively ensure that the services are not interrupted.”

The company also announced nominating Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer, as its single point of contact, requesting other operators to take similar steps.

