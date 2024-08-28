ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Airtel to own over 50% stake in Indus Towers after share buyback

Updated - August 28, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

Bharti Airtel to hold over 50% stake in Indus Towers post ₹2,640-crore share buyback scheme completion

PTI

Bharti Airtel at present holds 48.95% stake in Indus Towers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Bharti Airtel will hold over a 50% stake in Indus Towers after completion of the ongoing ₹2,640-crore share buyback scheme of the telecom infrastructure firm,” a regulatory filing said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Telecom infrastructure major Indus Towers commenced the buyback of over 5.67 crore shares at ₹465 apiece on August 14, representing approximately 2.107% of total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company.

"In terms of communication dated August 27, 2024 issued by Indus Towers, the shareholding of the company in Indus Towers will increase to more than 50% (i.e. about 50.005%) of its paid-up share capital, subject to completion of relevant activities within stipulated timelines for the said Buyback", Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel at present holds 48.95% stake in Indus Towers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indus Towers has set August 28 as the last date for completion of settlement of bids by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US