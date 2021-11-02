Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit at ₹1,998.1 cr; revenue up 13%

Bharti Airtel had registered a net loss of ₹33.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

India’s second-largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel on November 2 reported a net profit of ₹1,998.1 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a net loss of ₹33.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Airtel’s consolidated revenues for the second quarter of FY21 was ₹28,326.4 crore, up 18.8% year-on-year (on a comparable basis) and 13% year-on-year on a reported basis, a statement said.

The company’s customer base stands at about 480 million across 16 countries.