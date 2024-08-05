ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 2.5 times to ₹4,160 crore

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The company posted a profit of ₹ 1,612.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI

A Bharti Airtel office in Gurugram. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported more than 2.5 times jump in its consolidated profit to ₹ 4,160 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to the year-ago period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company posted a profit of ₹ 1,612.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sensex rallies 117 points in early trade

The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 2.8% to ₹ 38,506.4 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 37,440 crore in the June quarter of the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Airtel's India revenue increased by 10.1% to ₹ 29,046 crore on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators growth, of Bharti Airtel in India increased to ₹ 211 during the reported compared to ₹ 200 in the same period a year ago.

Stock markets rise for 4th day; metal, power shares gain ahead of key Fed policy decision

Bharti Hexacom net profit more than doubles to ₹ 511 cr in June quarter

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, which operates under the Airtel brand, reported over two-fold jump in its profit to ₹ 511.2 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to ₹ 253.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total revenues of Bharti Hexacom increased by 14% on a year-over-year basis to ₹ 1,910.6 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 1,681.7 crore a year ago.

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9% Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions.

Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs to close flat ahead of key US Fed rate decision

The Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for the quarter increased to ₹ 205 from ₹ 194 a year ago driven by continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.

"We added 2.8 million smartphone customers to our network over last year, an increase of 16.3% YoY. We continue to deliver industry-leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per customer at 25.7 GB per month. We rolled out 268 network towers and 665 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter to further strengthen our coverage and provide seamless connectivity," the company said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US