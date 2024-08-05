Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 2.5 times to ₹4,160 crore

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported more than 2.5 times jump in its consolidated profit to ₹ 4,160 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to the year-ago period.

The company posted a profit of ₹ 1,612.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 2.8% to ₹ 38,506.4 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 37,440 crore in the June quarter of the last year.

Bharti Airtel's India revenue increased by 10.1% to ₹ 29,046 crore on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators growth, of Bharti Airtel in India increased to ₹ 211 during the reported compared to ₹ 200 in the same period a year ago.

Bharti Hexacom net profit more than doubles to ₹ 511 cr in June quarter

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, which operates under the Airtel brand, reported over two-fold jump in its profit to ₹ 511.2 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to ₹ 253.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenues of Bharti Hexacom increased by 14% on a year-over-year basis to ₹ 1,910.6 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 1,681.7 crore a year ago.

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9% Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions.

The Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for the quarter increased to ₹ 205 from ₹ 194 a year ago driven by continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.

"We added 2.8 million smartphone customers to our network over last year, an increase of 16.3% YoY. We continue to deliver industry-leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per customer at 25.7 GB per month. We rolled out 268 network towers and 665 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter to further strengthen our coverage and provide seamless connectivity," the company said in a statement.