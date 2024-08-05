GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 2.5 times to ₹4,160 crore

The company posted a profit of ₹ 1,612.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A Bharti Airtel office in Gurugram. File

A Bharti Airtel office in Gurugram. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported more than 2.5 times jump in its consolidated profit to ₹ 4,160 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to the year-ago period.

The company posted a profit of ₹ 1,612.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sensex rallies 117 points in early trade

The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 2.8% to ₹ 38,506.4 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 37,440 crore in the June quarter of the last year.

Bharti Airtel's India revenue increased by 10.1% to ₹ 29,046 crore on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators growth, of Bharti Airtel in India increased to ₹ 211 during the reported compared to ₹ 200 in the same period a year ago.

Stock markets rise for 4th day; metal, power shares gain ahead of key Fed policy decision

Bharti Hexacom net profit more than doubles to ₹ 511 cr in June quarter

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, which operates under the Airtel brand, reported over two-fold jump in its profit to ₹ 511.2 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to ₹ 253.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenues of Bharti Hexacom increased by 14% on a year-over-year basis to ₹ 1,910.6 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 1,681.7 crore a year ago.

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9% Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions.

Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs to close flat ahead of key US Fed rate decision

The Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for the quarter increased to ₹ 205 from ₹ 194 a year ago driven by continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.

"We added 2.8 million smartphone customers to our network over last year, an increase of 16.3% YoY. We continue to deliver industry-leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per customer at 25.7 GB per month. We rolled out 268 network towers and 665 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter to further strengthen our coverage and provide seamless connectivity," the company said in a statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.