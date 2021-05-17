Bharti Airtel posts ₹759 crore profit for January-March

New Delhi

17 May 2021 17:44 IST

Bharti Airtel had posted a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the same period a year ago

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on May 17 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹759 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 financial year.

The company had posted a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 11.9% to ₹25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to ₹23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Advertising

Advertising

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Bharti Airtel narrowed the loss to ₹15,084 crore from ₹32,183 crore in 2019-20.

The annual revenue of Bharti Airtel crossed ₹1 lakh crore (1,00,616 crore) in the financial year 2020-21. The company had recorded annual revenue of ₹84,676 crore in 2019-20.

Bharti Airtel’s global customer base stood at around 47 crore at the end of reported quarter.