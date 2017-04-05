Bharti Airtel parent, SEBI settle case

Bharti Airtel’s promoter firm Indian Continent Investment has settled an alleged insider trading case after paying ₹2.17 lakh towards settlement charges to SEBI. It had acquired 26.58 crore shares constituting 7% stake in the company in the period July 2007 to December 2010.
As a result, Indian Continent Investment’s shareholding in Bharti Airtel crossed 5% on April 29, 2008, requiring it to make necessary disclosures under PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. It was alleged that the promoter failed to make such disclosure, prompting SEBI to initiate a probe.
In a settlement order passed on Wednesday, SEBI said it is disposing of “the adjudication proceedings initiated against the noticee (Indian Continent Investment).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor