Bharat Forge, Paramount ink defence deal

New Delhi

22 February 2021 22:38 IST

Bharat Forge on Monday said it had inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.

An agreement to this effect was signed by both companies during the International Defence Expo in Abu Dhabi, Bharat Forge said in a statement.

“This collaboration brings together the manufacturing and technology excellence of two leading companies. The Kalyani M4 is a fantastic new-generation vehicle, and we want to position it as the future of protection in all markets worldwide,” said Bharat Forge Deputy MD Amit Kalyani. The Kalyani M4 is designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.

Paramount Group Chairman Ivor Ichikowitz said all its technologies have been developed with portable production in mind. “The Kalyani M4 is based on one of our flagship armoured vehicles designed... for in-country production in India with our partners, the Kalyani Group,” he added.