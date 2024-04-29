Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella takes over presidency of the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association

April 29, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) has announced that Krishna Ella, co-founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, will be the association’s new president for two years from April 2024.

A press release from Bharat Biotech said Mr. Ella is taking over the presidency from Adar C. Poonawala, who held the post from 2019 to March 2024.

For the current two-year term, Mahima Datla, managing director of Biological E, assumes the role of Vice President, T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, will be the treasurer and Dr. Harshavardhan, will continue as Director General of IVMA.

"Vaccines are the vital pillar of global health, and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunizations," Mr. Ella said, adding, "Innovation, sustainability, and equity are the foundations of our collective vision, and I am pleased to serve IVMA along with its distinguished members and contribute to its vision to protect and enhance public health in India and the developing world."

He urged IVMA members to support African nations’ public health vision and emphasised the need to formulate policies and regulations in line with WHO and USFDA, which will help the industry to be not only globally competitive but also fortify India’s vision to boost the level playing field world-over in preventive care.

“Dr. Ella’s expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what the vaccine industry needs to navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century." Dr. Harshavardhan said.

IVMA’s mission is to bring to the fore the Indian private sector human vaccine manufacturers’ concerns related to the progress and profitability of the industry and streamlining regulatory pathways and matters related to audits and inspections in consultations with the national Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation.

