Bezos rocketing wealth fuels space ambitions

Jeff Bezos rocketing wealth fuels his space ambitions. The Amazon founder is selling $1 billion of stock a year to finance his dream of colonising space. Both he and his company can afford it. The firm’s dominance in cloud computing has added $25 billion to his worth in the past year. With a trajectory like that, the sky is not the limit.

Mr. Bezos’s space company Blue Origin has similar ambitions and technology to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Both think reusing rockets, rather than letting them burn up on re-entry, will lower the price of space flight dramatically. Fuel costs, after all, represent only around 1% of the price of a launch.

Both firms also hope tourism will bring in needed revenue. SpaceX wants to fly people around the moon next year, while Blue Origin plans to start by taking passengers on 11-minute weightless flights more than 60 miles up. The two billionaires both see such flights as the first step toward a future in which millions of people live and work off the Earth.

Although SpaceX has relied on investors and cash from commercial operations to finance its growth, Blue Origin may have an advantage thanks to Mr. Bezos’s deep pockets. His $73 billion stake in the $431 billion Amazon means he can easily tide Blue Origin through any rough patches. Indeed, the company’s dominance in cloud computing has sent its shares, and the value of Mr. Bezos’s stake, flying.

Amazon’s stock has risen more than 50% over the past 12 months. Mr. Bezos could easily spend more on Blue Origin without much effect on his pockets or the market, given $1 billion is only a fraction of the value of Amazon stock traded on a typical day.

Mr. Bezos’s rising wealth matters because going into space remains an expensive and risky endeavour. Rockets occasionally blow up on the pad and in the air. The stresses involved in accelerating an object to more than seven miles per second mean reusing vehicles may be more difficult in real life than in theory. Then again, that’s probably part of the appeal to these hard-driving billionaires.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)