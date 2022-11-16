Better data practices can bring in incremental profits of $460 bn for enterprises: Infosys study

November 16, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Better data practices can bring in incremental profits to the tune of $460 billion for global enterprises, according to a study by Infosys Knowledge Institute, a thought leadership arm of Infosys.

Enterprises would be able to generate an additional over $460 billion in profits if they did three things – improved data practices, trusted in advanced artificial intelligence (AI), and integrated AI with business operations, the study said. According to the research, companies that embrace data-sharing economy will be able to generate greater value, as data increase in value when treated like currency and circulated through hub-and-spoke data management models, which alone has the potential to bring in $105 billion in incremental value.

Companies that refresh data with low latency generate more profit, revenue, and subjective measures of value, the institute said in the study.

However, despite high expectations for data AI, most companies failed to act in these areas to convert data science to business value, the study revealed.

The report also found that 63% of AI models deployed by companies were with basic capabilities and driven by humans and therefore often fell short on data verification, data practices, and data strategies. Only 26% of practitioners were satisfied with their data and AI tools while most AI deployments were comparatively recent, 4 (80%) to 2 (50%) years old. Satish H.C., EVP and Co-Head Delivery, Infosys, said, “Companies that don’t trust their data risk a vicious cycle of pilot purgatory, and only use data and AI to solve small problems. Data management combined with trust in AI is the dual solution to increase business capability and financial rewards.”

Some 2,500 senior technology leaders and executives across 13 industries from various geographies were interviewed for this study.