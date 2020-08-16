Industry

Bengal mulls ‘industry’ tag for logistics

The West Bengal government is contemplating to grant industry status to the State’s $20 billion logistics sector for seamless development of various infrastructure projects, an official said.

The State is working on framing a logistics policy and it may require about ₹1,000 crore to implement it in the short term, the official told PTI.

The Union government, too, has been formulating a national policy aiming to reduce logistics cost from the present 14% of the gross domestic product to less than 10% by 2022.

“The status of industry will help the logistics sector smoothly develop infrastructure. The conversion of agricultural land to develop logistics-related infrastructure will be easier,” the official said.

